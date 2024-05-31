Pune Porsche accident case gets murkier, teen's mother under scanner: 10 points

The mystery surrounding the blood sample of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche accident case turned murkier on Thursday, after the police told a court that the juvenile's sample was replaced with that of an unidentified woman. Two people died in the Pune car crash.

The police have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, the head of the department of forensic medicine at Sassoon hospital, medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and an employee named Atul Ghatkamble for allegedly manipulating the minor's blood sample.

Here are 10 updates on Pune Porsche accident case:

PTI, citing sources in the Maharashtra public health department, reported that the woman was the minor's mother. After the accident, the blood samples of three other passengers had also been drawn -- all turned out to be negative for alcohol. The police, which had claimed they have the CCTV footage of the minor drinking in two bars before the accident, are trying to figure out how their samples tested negative for liquor. "After the accident, the (Yerawada) police station had sent the juvenile, his two friends who were with him in the car and (family) driver to Sassoon General Hospital for giving blood samples. Of these samples, the juvenile's blood sample was swapped. Their (other three samples') results also came nil (no traces of alcohol were found)," an officer told PTI. The Pune Police told the court on Thursday that the blood sample of the woman was taken outside of CCTV coverage. The police said the doctors and the staffer later threw the boy's sample in the dustbin and replaced his samples with that of the woman. They reportedly didn't throw away the syringe from which the minor's blood was drawn. "So, just for taking the sample under CCTV, the sample of the juvenile was taken there, but the blood sample of the woman was taken at a place where there was no CCTV," PTI quoted the officer as saying. Two people died earlier this month after the 17-year-old accidentally rammed his car into their motorcycle. The teenager, the son of a wealthy builder in Pune, was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident. Within hours after the accident, he was let off on bail with the condition that he would have to write an essay on road safety. After his release triggered a furore, his bail was cancelled and he was sent to a reform home. The boy's father was arrested for letting the minor son drive the car illegally. His grandfather was later arrested for allegedly coercing their driver to take the blame for the accident. The police have also arrested the owners of the bars that served the minor liquor before the accident.

