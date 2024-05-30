Bail drama, police laxity, corrupt doctors, MLA ties: Inside Pune Porsche crash case
Pune Porsche crash case: Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident.
A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of May 19. Here’s what has transpired in the case untill Thursday.
Teen asked to write 300-word essay as bail condition
The teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), with a condition to write a 300-word essay. This decision led to a significant public outcry. The police later approached the JJB, which remanded the boy to an observation home for 14 days till June 5. Efforts are ongoing to try the minor as an adult, said police.
Teen was drunk: Police
The police have accessed CCTV footage showing the teenager drinking at a pub before the accident. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the footage and said that the boy was fully aware of his actions. Additionally, the police arrested his father, Vishal Agarwal, for exposing “a child to danger”, and the owner and employees of two bars for serving alcohol to a minor.
Pizza party at police station?
Reports surfaced about the juvenile being served pizza at the police station. Commissioner Kumar denied a "pizza party" but admitted there was “an incident”, and said that an internal investigation has been launched.
Two officers were also suspended for lapses during the probe.
Attempt to shift blame on driver
An attempt was made to blame the family’s driver for the accident. However, police found sufficient evidence showing the teenager was driving. The minor’s grandfather was also arrested for allegedly kidnapping the driver to force him into taking the blame.
Teen's blood samples swapped: Police
The police arrested Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Srihari Halnor, and a staff member, Atul Ghatkamble, for tampering with the minor's blood samples. A three-member committee headed by Mumbai JJ Hospital Dean Dr. Pallavi Saple is investigating these allegations. Additionally, the dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon Civil Hospital, Dr. Vinayak Kale, was placed on compulsory leave.
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre’s name surfaces
Reports indicated that there was a call exchange between Dr. Taware and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Sunil Tingre after the incident. However, no connections warranting a probe have been established, police said.
State medical education minister Hasan Mushrif, however, admitted Dr. Taware’s appointment was based on a recommendation from MLA Tingre.
An MLA’s son was also in the Porsche car, Congress leader claims
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed that some high-profile individuals, including an MLA’s son, were in the Porsche when the accident occurred.
He didn't disclose the name and demanded the police to reveal the names of all persons present in the car
