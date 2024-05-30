Bail drama, police laxity, corrupt doctors, MLA ties: Inside Pune Porsche crash case

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of May 19. Here’s what has transpired in the case untill Thursday. The Porsche car involved in the fatal crash. (HT PHOTO)

Teen asked to write 300-word essay as bail condition

The teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), with a condition to write a 300-word essay. This decision led to a significant public outcry. The police later approached the JJB, which remanded the boy to an observation home for 14 days till June 5. Efforts are ongoing to try the minor as an adult, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Teen was drunk: Police

The police have accessed CCTV footage showing the teenager drinking at a pub before the accident. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the footage and said that the boy was fully aware of his actions. Additionally, the police arrested his father, Vishal Agarwal, for exposing “a child to danger”, and the owner and employees of two bars for serving alcohol to a minor.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche horror: Teen driver spent ₹48,000 in 90 minutes at first pub, says police commissioner

Pizza party at police station?

Reports surfaced about the juvenile being served pizza at the police station. Commissioner Kumar denied a "pizza party" but admitted there was “an incident”, and said that an internal investigation has been launched.

Two officers were also suspended for lapses during the probe.

Attempt to shift blame on driver

An attempt was made to blame the family’s driver for the accident. However, police found sufficient evidence showing the teenager was driving. The minor’s grandfather was also arrested for allegedly kidnapping the driver to force him into taking the blame.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche accident: Teen's mother requested driver to take blame for crash

Teen's blood samples swapped: Police

The police arrested Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Srihari Halnor, and a staff member, Atul Ghatkamble, for tampering with the minor's blood samples. A three-member committee headed by Mumbai JJ Hospital Dean Dr. Pallavi Saple is investigating these allegations. Additionally, the dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon Civil Hospital, Dr. Vinayak Kale, was placed on compulsory leave.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche crash: How doctors ‘changed’ teen driver's blood sample | Sequence of events

NCP MLA Sunil Tingre’s name surfaces

Reports indicated that there was a call exchange between Dr. Taware and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Sunil Tingre after the incident. However, no connections warranting a probe have been established, police said.

State medical education minister Hasan Mushrif, however, admitted Dr. Taware’s appointment was based on a recommendation from MLA Tingre.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche crash: Who appointed Dr Ajay Taware? Dean vs minister blame game

An MLA’s son was also in the Porsche car, Congress leader claims

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed that some high-profile individuals, including an MLA’s son, were in the Porsche when the accident occurred.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche accident: Maharashtra Congress demands CBI probe, Devendra Fadnavis' resignation

He didn't disclose the name and demanded the police to reveal the names of all persons present in the car