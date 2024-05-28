Pune Porsche accident: Maharashtra Congress demands CBI probe, Devendra Fadnavis' resignation

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must investigate the Pune Porsche crash. They also demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Two young software engineers were killed after a Porsche Taycan car driven by a 17-year-old, son of a prominent builder, hit their motorcycle from behind.(PTI file photo)

A 17-year-old boy was speeding the supercar after attending a party in two bars, when he mowed down two people on a motorcycle. The duo died on the spot. The teenager was held and released on bail under the condition that he would write an essay on road safety.

The teenager's release triggered nationwide outrage after which he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The teenager's father was later arrested for letting the boy drive the car illegally. Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Forensic Medicine department of the Sassoon General Hospital and its chief medical officer, Dr Shrihari Halnor, were also arrested for allegedly manipulating the blood samples of the juvenile.

The boy's grandfather was arrested for attempting to coerce their driver to take the blame for the accident.

Congress's state unit chief, Nana Patole said the hospital has become a five-star hotel for criminals.

“Such incidents have been reported in Nagpur, Jalgaon and Pune, but what is infuriating is that efforts were made through the government system to ensure that the privileged accused get immediate bail,” the Congress leader alleged.

He added that the CBI must investigate the case. He also alleged political interference in the case.

He claimed that the minor accused was accompanied by an MLA's son.

Nana Patole said in Devendra Fadnavis' hometown Nagpur, two girls crushed two youngsters to death with their car and got bail within 10 hours.

"Illegal drug racket is operating in Pune. Illegal pubs are rampant in Pune and Nagpur. After the car accident case, 36 illegal pubs in Pune had to be demolished. The BJP has ruined the youth by bringing large quantities of drugs from Gujarat to Maharashtra," he alleged.

"A minister and an MLA recommended that Dr Taware should be made the superintendent. People should know their names. The interference of the ruling party has increased, and criminals are roaming freely in the city. A tehsildar was fatally attacked in Indapur. From where do criminals get so much courage? It cannot happen without political blessings," Patole claimed.

After Dr Ajay Taware's arrest, a letter allegedly written by NCP MLA Sunil Tingre recommending the doctor for the position of medical superintendent, had gone viral.

With inputs from PTI