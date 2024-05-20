Pune Porsche deaths: Police move higher court for trying accused minor as adult| Top updates
A day after the Juvenile Justice Board in Pune granted bail to a teenager who was involved in a car accident that killed two people, the police on Monday said they will seek a higher court's permission to try him as an adult.
The court's decision to grant the youngster bail on the same day while asking him to write an essay on road accidents has drawn criticism. The 17-year-old is the son of a prominent real estate developer from the city whose Porsche was running without a registration number.
The deceased were on their two-wheeler when a speeding Porsche hit their bike from behind during wee hours on Sunday in Pune’s Kalyaninagar. The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Costa (24), both from Madhya Pradesh and engineers by profession.
Here's the latest update on the case
- A CCTV footage has emerged in connection with the case. it shows the 17-year-old drinking with his friends hours before the horrific accident at a pub.
- The footage, reportedly from the city's Cosie bar, shows the teen's table crowded with alcohol bottles.
- Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI that the police will seek a higher court's permission to try him as an adult.
- "On Sunday itself, we had moved an application before the court (board) seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea," said Kumar.
- The teen's blood report was yet to be received but preliminary probe showed that the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident, the police said.
- "The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," Commissioner Kumar said.
- The senior police officer also said that the police have also registered an offense against his father under the Juvenile Justice Act and against the proprietors of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person.
- The police have also transferred the probe of these cases to the crime branch.
