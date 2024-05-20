Pune Porsche deaths: Police move higher court for trying accused minor as adult| Top updates

A day after the Juvenile Justice Board in Pune granted bail to a teenager who was involved in a car accident that killed two people, the police on Monday said they will seek a higher court's permission to try him as an adult. Pune -- Kalyani nagar accident ---- HT Photo (HT file photo)

The court's decision to grant the youngster bail on the same day while asking him to write an essay on road accidents has drawn criticism. The 17-year-old is the son of a prominent real estate developer from the city whose Porsche was running without a registration number.

The deceased were on their two-wheeler when a speeding Porsche hit their bike from behind during wee hours on Sunday in Pune’s Kalyaninagar. The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Costa (24), both from Madhya Pradesh and engineers by profession.

Here's the latest update on the case