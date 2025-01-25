Pune records 73 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases: What's the rare neurological disorder?

Pune has reported six new suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, officials said. The total number of cases in the region now stands at 73. The total number of cases in Pune now stands at 73.(HT Photo)

"The total number of GBS cases increased to 73, comprising 47 and 26 women. Of these, 14 are on ventilator support," news agency PTI quoted an official from the state health department as saying.

Meanwhile, the health department has stepped up its efforts to investigate the sudden rise in cases and formed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) for the same following the initial discovery of 24 suspected cases earlier this week.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system, according to the World Health Organization.

In this syndrome, the nerves controlling muscle movement and those that carry pain, temperature, and touch sensations are affected leading to muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and difficulties in swallowing or breathing.

It is a rare condition, and though it is more common in adults and in males, people of all ages can be affected.

Authorities have informed the public that Guillain-Barré Syndrome is alarming, but it cannot lead to an epidemic or a pandemic.

Pune authorities' ongoing efforts to tackle Guillain-Barré Syndrome

The Maharashtra State Health Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been actively carrying out surveillance in affected areas in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation and local health authorities.

Health officials have so far surveyed over 7,200 homes across the city and its rural districts.

The survey efforts have been carried out in multiple areas, such as Pune Municipal Corporation, Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and rural districts.

So far, 1,943 houses have been surveyed within the PMC limits, 1,750 houses in Chinchwad, and 3,522 homes in rural regions.

