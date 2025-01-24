First suspected GBS patient succumbs to infection in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Amid the surge in suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases reported in Pune district, a 64-year-old female patient undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute-Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), Pimpri, succumbed to her ailment, said officials on Thursday. This, according to health department officials, is the first casualty after the infection spread earlier this week. Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and other civic officials inspected the water sources at Nanded, Kirkatwadi, Nandoshi and Dhayari areas on Thursday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The woman from Pimpri, a confirmed case of acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN) variant of GBS that affects motor nerve fibres, reportedly died at 9.45 pm on Tuesday. The deceased was a known case of hypertension, said officials.

Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner, said, “There has been death of an elderly patient at PGI-YCMH. However, the case will be investigated before confirming as a GBS infection.”

GBS is a treatable neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness in the upper and lower limbs, neck, face, and eyes, tingling or numbness, and, in severe cases, difficulty walking, swallowing, or breathing.

Dr Pravin Soni, head, medicine department, PGI-YCMH, said, “The patient was admitted at Ruby Hall Clinic on November 17 last year after she complained of fever and loss of strength in legs. Her condition worsened with four limbs going weak, and on the third day of admission, she developed respiratory muscle paralysis. She was diagnosed with AMAN variant of GBS on November 19 and put on its treatment. Later, intubation facility was provided following complaints of difficulty in breathing. Given the financial constraints, the family shifted the patient from Ruby Hall Clinic to DY Patil Hospital on November 24.”

She was administered plasma therapy and again intubated at DY Patil Hospital on November 28. She later developed ventilator-associated pneumonia. The family shifted the patient to municipal hospital PGI-YCMH on November 29.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, PGI-YCMH, said, “The patient given the elderly age and hypertension was a high-risk patient. She had multiple complications and despite efforts, she could not be saved. She was a confirmed case of GBS. However, it cannot be linked to the current cluster of suspected cases.”

According to YCMH doctors, another 34-year-old male resident of Pimple Gurav was diagnosed with the AMAN variant of GBS on Thursday. Two suspected GBS patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Till date, 67 cases, including 39 in Pune Rural, 13 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits and three outstation patients have been reported.

Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services, Maharashtra, said, “The aim is towards early identification and treatment of patients. The reason behind the surge in cases is consumption of contaminated water and food.”