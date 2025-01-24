Injured leopard attacks seven forest officials, rescued, brought to Pune for treatment

PUNE: An injured leopard attacked a team of seven forest officials including a range forest officer who had gone to Songaon village in Satara district to rescue the animal. While they are undergoing treatment at a district hospital, another team from RESQ Charitable Trust managed to rescue the leopard and brought it to the forest department’s transit treatment centre (TTC) at Bavdhan where it is being treated. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 21. injured leopard attacked seven forest officials who had gone to Songaon village in Satara district to rescue the animal. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the official information provided by the Satara forest department, “A leopard was injured in a road accident while crossing the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway at midnight on Monday, January 20. The animal somehow dragged itself into the bushes alongside the road. After receiving the information, Nivritti Chavan, a range forest officer from the Satara forest department, along with his team and police personnel went to the spot. At the same time, RESQ Charitable Trust, Pune, was alerted about the incident. A team from RESQ was also sent to the spot. The rescue team from Pune reached the site at around 3 am. The team searched for the injured leopard but could not spot it till dawn. A search operation was again launched at around 11.30 am on Tuesday. When the team was looking for the injured cat in the Songaon area, it pounced on Chavan. Chavan managed to escape the leopard attack but sustained a hand injury after falling into a pit. The leopard then attacked the other staff present at the spot. Six forest officials were injured apart from one being bitten by the animal. The leopard then disappeared into the nearby bushes. The injured forest staff were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. “

Meanwhile, the RESQ team managed to capture the injured leopard Tuesday evening and brought it to the TTC at Bavdhan where it is undergoing treatment.

Dr Kalyani Thakur, senior wildlife veterinarian, RESQ CT, said,” The leopard is a young adult male and has suffered major fractures to its femur and hip bones. It is also showing signs of internal bleeding. Critical for the first few days, we will plan for an orthopaedic surgery if it stabilises.”