Pune school student gives ‘contract’ to friend to rape, murder female classmate

In a shocking incident, a student allegedly gave a ₹100 contract to a fellow student from another class to rape and kill his female classmate, News18 Marathi reported. The principal and two teachers reportedly tried to suppress the incident to protect the school's reputation.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

According to the report, a student at St Sebastian English school in Daund tehsil told her teachers that another student forged signature of his parents. Following the complaint, the male student got angry and allegedly gave a ₹100 contract to a minor student in another class, asking him to rape and kill her.

The principal and two teachers reportedly tried to suppress the incident to protect the school's reputation. The matter was reported and a report has been registered at the Daund police station.

The FIR included charges against the principal, a class teacher and another teacher, for allegedly mentally harassing the minor student and damaging her academic performance by trying to cover up, the News18 report added.

UP: Teenager student kills junior to ensure boarding school's closure

Last month, a 13-year-old boy was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras for allegedly killing a nine-year-old two months ago, believing that the child's death would lead to the closure of boarding school, allowing him to return home.

According to a PTI report, police had earlier said that on September 26, a 9-year-old boy's body was found in the backseat of the school director's car. They suspected that the director and his family had 'sacrificed' the boy to bring fame to the school and resolve family issues. Following this, five people were arrested on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

However, on Thursday, Superintendent of Police, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that they conducted interviews with the other students and found that a 13-year-old boy had been asking classmates how he could get the school closed.

During questioning, he confessed to killing the victim using a towel, he said.

"He thought that with the child's death, the school would be forced to shut down and he would be able to leave," Sinha said.

(With PTI inputs)