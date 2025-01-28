50-Year-old doctor found dead in Greater Noida, tenants absconding

A 50-year-old doctor was murdered in his rented house in Greater Noida on Tuesday. The two tenants who were living in the house are absconding, police informed. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr Dinesh Gaur's body was discovered in a room of his house in Sanjay Vihar Colony, Kulesara village, on January 26, lying in a pool of blood. Police allege that a young man and woman, who were living as tenants, are the suspects in the murder, reported PTI.

Man and woman absconding

The officials added that the accused woman and man had rented the doctor's house just three days ago and had been absconding since the incident.

Lakshmi Singh, the media in charge of the Noida Police Commissioner, explained that Gaur lived with his family in Kundli, Delhi, but also owned a house in Sanjay Vihar Colony, Kulesara village, Greater Noida. He had rented out a room there, which he used as a temporary resting place.

When Gaur’s son opened the door, he found his father lying in a pool of blood and immediately contacted the police. The doctor’s body has been sent for a post-mortem. The police are searching for the suspects.

