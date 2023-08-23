Pune-bound Vistara flight returns to Delhi after windshield cracks in adverse weather

A Pune-bound Vistara flight landed back at Delhi airport on Wednesday after its windshield cracked due to adverse weather conditions. A Vistara spokesperson said the pilots decided to land the plane at the IGI Airport as a precautionary measure and an alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

Vistara flight. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times -- For representational purpose only)

“We confirm that Vistara flight UK 991, flying from Delhi to Pune, encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in a crack in its windshield. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi," the spokesperson said.

"An alternate aircraft has been immediately arranged, which will depart shortly. The inconvenience caused to customers is deeply regretted. As always, safety of our customers and crew is most important to Vistara,” the spokesperson added.

This comes days after a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight was delayed for around eight hours at the IGI Airport following a bomb threat call which later turned out to be hoax. The bomb threat assessment committee declared the call, received at 7:38 am, non-specific or hoax at 2:15 pm.

Flight UK971 was to depart at 8:30 am and finally left at 4.30 pm, according to police.

Vistara said, in a statement, that flight UK971 was delayed due to "mandatory security checks".

