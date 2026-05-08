...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab anti-sacrilege law a pol conspiracy: SGPC head in U-turn

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami calls the anti-sacrilege Act a political conspiracy against Sikh institutions, despite earlier support for it.

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Surjit Singh
Advertisement

AMRITSAR: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday said the recently enacted anti-sacrilege Act was a “political conspiracy challenging Guru Granth and Guru Panth”.

Punjab anti-sacrilege law a pol conspiracy: SGPC head in U-turn

Dhami’s remarks came as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Shukrana Yatra’ (thanksgiving procession being carried out with regard to the legislation) reached the Golden Temple. The SGPC chief had earlier welcomed the Act, calling it a “positive development”.

The change in Dhami’s stance comes in the backdrop of Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj disapproving the legislation. Giani Kuldeep Singh had said that the law was brought without consultations with the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs and the Panth (the Sikh community).

Coinciding with the arrival of the CM’s “Shukrana Yatra” at the Golden Temple, a special gathering was convened by the SGPC chief. Sikh preachers, Granthi Singhs, management committees, and Akhand Paathi Sabhas attended the gathering.

In his address, head Granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) Giani Amarjeet Singh said that the wording used in the law directly amounts to “disrespect” of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. He urged the community to remain vigilant against the “mischievous action” by the government.

Dismissing the claims of inadequate consultation, the chief minister said, “It’s been 14 years since an SGPC election was held. It is no longer a constitutional body. The sangat (Sikh community) across entire world accepts this law. Why is it not accepted by the largest Sikh organisation?”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Punjab anti-sacrilege law a pol conspiracy: SGPC head in U-turn
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.