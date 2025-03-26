Punjab Budget 2025: Total expenditure of 2.36 lakh crore, state's first ‘drug census’ | Key announcements

Punjab Budget 2025: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday presented the state budget for 2025-26 in the assembly, making it the Aam Aadmi Party government's third budget after coming to power in the region in 2022. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the budget as chief minister Bhagwant Mann looked on in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.(Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Cheema proposed a total budget expenditure of ₹2,36,080 crore, saying that Punjab will carry out its first-ever "drug census" to understand the prevalent narcotics issue in the state and the usage of de-addiction centres there.

The finance minister said the state's effective revenue deficit and fiscal deficit are expected to be at 2.51 per cent and 3.84 per cent, respectively.

Citing Advanced Estimates data provided by the Directorate of Statistics, Cheema said Punjab's economy is on a trajectory of strong growth, registering a 9 per cent growth in the current year.

He said as a result of this growth, Punjab's gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices has reached ₹8,09,538 crore. Cheema added that this momentum of growth is likely to continue, with the GSDP at current prices being projected to expand by 10 per cent in FY 2025-26, reaching the mark of ₹8,91,301 crore.

Punjab Budget 2025 | Key takeaways