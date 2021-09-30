Punjab caught in dirty fight for power: Arvind Kejriwal

MOHALI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the way things were unfolding on Punjab’s political landscape was really unfortunate and it was nothing but “fight for power”.

Kejriwal, who landed at the Chandigarh international airport on Wednesday afternoon for his Punjab visit in the poll-bound state, said, “A dirty fight for power is going on...People of Punjab are feeling helpless. They do not know where to go. I request them to wait for just three months as we will give them a stable government.”

Punjab polls are scheduled to be held next year.

The AAP chief congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on his elevation as chief minister and asked him to “remove” the tainted ministers, MLAs and officers inducted in his cabinet.

“I urge him to fulfill all the promises made by his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh before the 2017 polls. People of Punjab are looking at five things. First, they want removal of tainted ministers and officers with an immediate effect. Second, they are unhappy over inaction in the 2015 sacrilege cases even as everyone knows who was the mastermind behind those incidents. Then, there is the issue of unemployment allowance which the state government has not given in the past four-and-a-half years. Also, the waiver of farm loans must be expedited,” he said. Kejriwal also said the Congress government should scrap the power purchase agreements.

On the issue of the chief ministerial face in Punjab, Kejriwal said the party will soon make an announcement in this regard and “you will be proud of that person”.

Among those present on the occasion were AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann, party’s state affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha, MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, Baljinder Pal Kaur, Aman Arora and Meet Hayer

Meanwhile, state Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka slammed the AAP leader and said “Kejriwal is a fraud” over his election promises. “Kejriwal is a fraud. He has given 200 units of free electricity to only 5 per cent of Delhi’s population. Here, we are holding discussions for the welfare of people,” Verka said.

(With agency inputs)