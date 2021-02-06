Punjab CM Amarinder Singh failed to perform responsibility towards farmers: SAD
Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said the Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh has failed to perform the responsibility towards the farmers of the state.
She alleged that innocent youth have been put behind bars without any FIR being filed in the January 26 episode and the Punjab government should do something to help them.
"It is CM Amarinder Singh's responsibility to go to Delhi and ensure that cases registered against innocent youth of Punjab are withdrawn. They've been imprisoned without any FIR. It is the Punjab government's responsibility to help them, what are they doing?" she said.
She added that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has started a helpline number on which the people at the protest can report for their missing members.
While talking about the belief that only Punjab is agitating against the farm laws, Harsimrat Kaur said "Government of India has a misunderstanding that only Punjab is agitating. The entire country is protesting, farmers from all states are sitting at protest sites. If they still want to turn a blind eye claiming only Punjab is protesting, then one can't do anything".
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi
- The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Farmers' agitation: Normal vehicular movement in Delhi ahead of chakka jam
Chakka Jam: Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at 3 places in Haryana
- Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
