Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the launch of an anti-corruption helpline on March 23 -- the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh-- asserting that “strict action will be taken against corrupt people”.

“The anti-corruption helpline number will be my personal number... If anybody asks for bribe, send audio and video on that number and strict action will be taken against corrupt people,” tweeted Mann, a day after he took oath as the chief minister at a grand ceremony at Bhagat Singh’s Khatkar Kalan village.

Eradication of corruption from Punjab was one of the key promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which traces its birth to the anti-corruption movement of social activist Anna Hazare.

On February 5, too, Kejriwal had promised to “end corruption in government jobs if AAP government is formed”.

Hailing the decision as “historic”, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that bribery will no longer work in Punjab. “Many many congratulations to the people of Punjab. Bribery will no longer work in Punjab,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Later, in a virtual address, the Delhi chief minister said: “Punjab CM has announced that if someone asks you to pay some bribe, don’t refuse to do so. Just get your phone out discreetly, record an audio or video of the corrupt officer. Send that video to the anti-corruption number. This will be his personal WhatsApp number. The Punjab government will immediately act on it and take the strictest step possible as has been assured by CM Mann.”

The Delhi chief minister pointed out that similar action was taken in the national capital. “During our 49-day government in Delhi, I had made the exact same announcement. We got a huge number of audios and videos sent on our WhatsApp hotline. Within 49 days, some 30-32 officers were sent to jail. An aam aadmi’s phone became their strongest weapon. Because of that weapon, we eliminated every form of corruption possible. No one dared to ask for a bribe. It had put fear in the minds of the officer and they used to immediately do their work,” he said.

In his first meeting with police and administration officials on Thursday, Mann stressed the need for a corruption-free government.

According to an official release, the chief minister said his government will not indulge in political vendetta and asked the entire state administration to discharge their duties fearlessly without any political pressure, unlike the earlier regimes.

“I do not keep red diary like the earlier political regimes and have only a green one so you need not worry about any vendetta,” he said, adding, “Corrupt officers have no place in my government and if any such complaint comes to my notice, then do not expect any sympathy for such officers.”

The AAP leader also announced to reward both civil and police officers with ‘Best Performance Award’ quarterly for making a difference in the lives of the common man at the grassroots level besides ensuring free and fair justice to one and all, to boost their morale. “The people who have given us an opportunity to serve the state are the real rulers in the democracy. They have the power to allow the leaders to rule or show them the door,” he added.

Reiterating his commitment to make Punjab a model state, Mann said the foremost concern of his government will be to create abundant job opportunities for youth to check the “unfortunate trend of brain drain from our state to foreign shores”.