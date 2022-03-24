Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches anti-corruption helpline number

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline for people to upload videos of government officials asking for a bribe or indulging in any malpractices.

“I had promised to you that I will launch a phone number on March 23 which will be called as an anti-corruption action line,” Mann, who was sworn-in as Punjab chief minister on March 16, said in a video message.

“The number is 9501200200,” he added.

People familiar with the development said the state’s vigilance bureau will examine the recorded video or audio complaints received on the anti-corruption helpline and take action. A dedicated team of police personnel has been set up for this purpose, people cited above said, adding that the helpline would work round-the-clock.

Mann launched the number on the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The chief minister also sought support of the people in order to “root out” corruption within a month. “In this campaign, I need the support of three crore (30 million) Punjabis. If you support, we will make Punjab a corruption-free state within a month,” Mann said while urging people to share only corruption-related videos on the number.

With agency inputs