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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets President, calls AAP MPs’ switch to BJP a ‘mockery of Constitution’

CM Bhagwant Mann meets President Murmu, requests the removal of six Rajya Sabha MPs who defected from AAP to BJP.

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:37 am IST
By Navneet Sharma
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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, seeking termination of membership of six of the seven Rajya Sabha members who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP, calling the move a “mockery” of the Constitution.

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@rashtrapatibhvn X)

Mann, accompanied by party MLAs to the capital, submitted a representation signed by them, urging action against the MPs elected from Punjab. Seven MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal, switched to the BJP on April 24, constituting two-thirds of AAP’s strength in the Upper House. Six of these seven MPs are from Punjab while Maliwal is from Delhi.

Also Read: 'Can't do as they please': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hits out at Raghav Chadha, ex-AAP MPs for BJP switch

Mann calls defections ‘murder of democracy’

Also Read: Raghav Chadha congratulates BJP on 'historic' West Bengal sweep, says verdict reflects decisive leadership

Earlier in the day, Chadha and other MPs, including Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta, also met the President and submitted their representation alleging “politically motivated” action against them following their exit from AAP.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navneet Sharma

A senior assistant editor, Navneet Sharma leads the Punjab bureau for Hindustan Times. He writes on politics, public affairs, civil services and the energy sector.

bhagwant mann raghav chadha
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