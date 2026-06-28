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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says all Sikh MLAs to appear before Akal Takht over anti-sacrilege law

Akal Takht Jathedar had summoned all Sikh MLAs and ministers, regardless of party affiliation, before the Akal Takht on June 29 regarding anti-sacrilege law.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 07:03 pm IST
PTI |
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All Sikh MLAs and cabinet ministers will appear before the Akal Takht, which summoned them on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he has not been summoned.(PTI)

His statement came after a closed-door meeting with the party MLAs in Amritsar to decide the course of action in view of the directions of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Following the meeting, Mann held a press conference in Amritsar where he was flanked by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was on a three-day visit to Punjab.

Mann shared details that the party's Sikh MLAs and ministers will appear before the Akal Takht, while Kejriwal restricted himself to speaking about building a grand temple dedicated to Luv-Kush and Mata Janaki near the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Amritsar.

Already, Sikh MLAs from other parties have confirmed they will appear before the Akal Takht.

Replying to a question whether he will appear before the Akal Takht, the chief minister said he has not been summoned.

"Our MLAs and cabinet ministers will present the government side. Punjab Assembly Speaker (Kultar Singh Sandhwan) will also go.

Whatever suggestions come from the Akal Takht or SGPC, we will discuss the same," said Mann, who was accompanied by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Replying to another question over a purported video, Mann said he will send the clip, in which a person could be seen wearing a mask resembling his, to the Akal Takht.

Mann said he will also present his side in writing to the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, mentioning that a fake video has been made by putting a mask on someone.

Stating that the Akal Takht Sahib is above everything, he said his reverence for it is evident from the fact that when he was earlier summoned, he even skipped a function of the President of India to appear before it.

Replying to a question that the opposition parties are accusing him of challenging the authority of the Akal Takht, Mann said, "I could not even think of doing it."

However, when political appointees occupying religious positions start taking one-sided decisions to appease their political masters, questions naturally arise, he said.

Mann said hoardings are being put up outside gurdwaras "to make the people aware about the order issued by the Akal Takht Sahib".

He questioned why similar boards were not installed against Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal when he was declared "tankhaiya" (guilty of religious misconduct).

Hoardings calling for his social boycott are being installed outside gurdwaras at many places by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Responding to a question, he said people attend his public meetings in large numbers and even honour him with 'sirpoas'.

"Sometimes in a village where SGPC has put a board of boycott, villagers numbering 4,000-5,000 gathered (in a 'Lok Milni')," he said.

Mann accused the Congress, Akalis and the BJP of joining hands to target him for political gains by trying to give a religious colour to the issue.

Replying to a question on the SGPC deciding to hold a gathering on July 5 to spread awareness among Sikh congregations regarding the Sri Akal Takht Sahib's directives, Mann said it can do so at any time.

To a question regarding the Maharashtra government's recent decision to repeal the 70-year-old Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, Mann said it should not interfere in the affairs of the Sikh community.

 
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