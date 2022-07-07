Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties knot, ‘Din Shagna Da Chadya,’ tweets bride Gurpeet

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s bride Dr Gurpeet Kaur took to social media on Thursday to share her joy and excitement as she tied the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Gurpreet, who describes herself as ‘Daughter of Soil’ in her unverified Twitter account bio, posted a picture of herself wearing a deep blue traditional outfit, which she paired with pink bangles and golden jhumkas. In the caption, she wrote: “Din Shagna Da Chadya,” which translates to ‘the auspicious wedding day is here.’

Din Shagna Da Chadya ... pic.twitter.com/5FPRRwq1th — Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (@DrGurpreetKaur_) July 7, 2022

From her Twitter feed, it can be seen that Gurpreet has been re-sharing the Punjab CM’s tweets since April. Her Twitter profile picture seems to be of ‘Bilkis Dadi’ - an Indian activist who was at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, while her Twitter cover photo reads “I stand with farmers.” Gurpreet Kaur is a physician by profession, her father is a farmer and mother a homemaker.

She also re-shared several posts by AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who is part of the private wedding ceremony. In the latest image shared by Chadha, the Punjab CM’s wife can be seen wearing a red wedding joda. Delhi CM can also be seen in the background.

Waheguru Ji Apne Bacche Utte Aashirwad Banaye Rakheo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/snnmdTi1sw — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Raghav Chadha also shared an image of him sitting with the groom - Mann - who is wearing a yellow turban and captioned it ‘Saade veer da vyah’ (my brother’s wedding). Mann has been weaning a yellow turban since he took charge as CM. He also shared glimpses of the wedding rituals, where both he and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal can be seen taking Bhagwant Mann to the wedding place.

Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/vDBQiytLsE — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

