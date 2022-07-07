From Karahi Paneer to Lasagna Siciliano..: An elaborate spread at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s wedding
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann married Dr Gurpreet Kaur Thursday in a quiet ceremony at his Chandigarh home. After the wedding, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and his new bride, with guests who included AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, sat down to a lip-smacking lunch menu. Some of the dishes, news agency ANI said, included a paneer dish and biryani.
Curiously, guests also got to devour an Italian dish - Lasagna Siciliano.
Bhagwant Mann's wedding lunch menu also had a variety of desserts such as fresh fruit trifle, moong dal halwa, shahi tukda, angoori rasmalai and dry fruit Rabri.
Bhagwant Mann, 48, got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony amid tight security.
This is Mann's second wedding and Dr Kaur's first. The chief minister's family, including his mother and sister, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family, were among the guests.
Earlier today an account that seems to be operated by Dr Kaur (it does not have the 'blue tick') posted a photograph of the bride with the caption 'din shagna da chadya', or 'day of marriage has arrived'.
This is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur almost six years back. His former wife and children currently reside in the United States.
Mann's daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) had come to India to attend his swearing-in ceremony as the Punjab chief minister on March 16.
