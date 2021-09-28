Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab CM Channi allocates portfolios; 2 deputies get key ministries
india news

Punjab CM Channi allocates portfolios; 2 deputies get key ministries

Channi’s cabinet reshuffle came after several rounds of meetings between him and the Congress high command.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The ministers took oath of office on Sunday, a week after Punjab witnessed a change of guard with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from his post and Channi becoming the new chief minister of the state.(HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his ministers, days after inducting 15 ministers into his cabinet. Channi kept vigilance, justice, civil aviation departments, while deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa got home affairs, cooperation and jails. Another deputy chief minister OP Soni will look after health and family welfare, defence services welfare and freedom fighters.

Here's the full list of ministers and their allocated portfolios:

 

The ministers took oath of office on Sunday, a week after Punjab witnessed a change of guard with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from his post and Channi becoming the new chief minister of the state. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers. Channi’s cabinet reshuffle came after several rounds of meetings between him and the Congress high command.

RELATED STORIES

Kapurthala MLA Gurjit Singh Rana made a comeback in the new ministry after resigning in 2018 from the Amarinder Singh ministry. Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who were ministers in the previous Amarinder Singh led cabinet, were retained as cabinet ministers. Few minister who were in the Amarinder Singh-led cabinet, did not find place in the new ministry. They are: Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab charanjit singh channi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amazon replies to ‘East India Company 2.0' remark, uses ‘Make in India’ rebuttal

EC announces by-poll schedule for 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats

Mamata's bypoll battle on as Calcutta HC refuses to stay Bhabanipur contest

Rajasthan governor yet to clear bills brought to counter Central farm laws
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP