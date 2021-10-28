Punjab CM Channi meets Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, discusses Amarinder Singh’s new party, state issues

Amid the recent political turmoil in Punjab Congress, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday met with party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The two leaders discussed the political situation in the state, the upcoming assembly polls early next year and the launch of a new political party by former CM Amarinder Singh among other issues, news agency PTI reported earlier in the day.

The meeting came a day after Singh had confirmed plans about floating a new political outfit, once it is approved by the Election Commission, earlier on Wednesday. The potential impact of this new party on the chances of Congress winning the assembly polls next year was also discussed during the meeting between Channi and Gandhi, the PTI report showed.

Further, the CM also informed Gandhi of the measures taken for public welfare by his government since he assumed the top post. Among other issues, the extension of the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction in border states, which the Punjab government has vehemently opposed, was also touched upon by them.

A special session of the Punjab assembly has been called on November 8 to discuss the extension of BSF’s jurisdiction by the Centre, CM Channi announced on Wednesday after an all-party meeting on the issue. Also, a demand to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmer unions have been protesting at Delhi’s border for the past several months, would be made during the session.

Former CM Singh has backed the extension of the BSF’s jurisdiction and said, “They (BSF) are here to secure our borders, not take over the government. Nobody is taking over the state,” news agency ANI had reported earlier. Singh was also scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi regarding the farmers’ issue, however, the meeting was later postponed.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar took a jibe at Channi’s Delhi visit. “Punjab CM in Delhi, Delhi CM in Punjab, yet again ! Must say, at least one of them has got his timing right,” Jakhar said in a tweet, referring to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

(With agency inputs)