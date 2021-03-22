Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a Maha Kisan Panchayat in Punjab’s Moga and hit out at the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government, saying the Congress administration had not fulfilled any of the poll promises made by it before the 2017 elections.

“In the run-up of the 2017 assembly polls, Capt Amarinder Singh had made several promises. But after assuming power for over four years, the chief minister is unable to deliver on announcements including debt waiver for farmers, jobs, providing smart phones and unemployment allowance,” he said.

The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.

“Now, it is a time for Punjabis to remember that Punjab voters were cheated in the last elections and you should be ready for badla (revenge) from the Congress in the next polls,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws, which last year triggered a widespread agitation by cultivators across the country.

He also took on the central government over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, alleging that the BJP-led Union government wants to “snatch power” from the chief minister of Delhi by giving more rights in the functioning of the Capital city to the lieutenant governor.

“Upset over AAP government’s refusal to grant permission to arrest protesting farmers in nine open jails, [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is now conspiring to reduce more decision-making powers of the Delhi state government. But I assure you that the AAP government will not let the Centre harm the farmers who are fighting for their survival,” Kejriwal said.

A large chunk of farmers protesting against the agriculture laws on the outskirts of Delhi since November last year are from Punjab.

The AAP government has previously expressed support for the agitation.