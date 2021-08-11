Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab CM meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

By Navneet Sharma, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Captain Amrarinder Singh leaves after a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the first time since the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party’s state unit chief, with the two discussing issues relating to crucial work needed to be done before next year’s elections and the continuing criticism of the government from within the party.

After the meeting, the All India Congress Committee general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, said that Singh informed the Congress president about the action initiated by the state government on an 18-point agenda set by the central leadership. Rawat added that there was no discussion on cabinet reshuffle.

Rawat said Gandhi advised the state government and the party organisation to work together. “The Congress president also asked me to ensure that both (Singh and Sidhu) work within their respective limits, but cooperate with each other,” he told journalists on continued factionalism in the state unit. “Met @INCIndia president #SoniaGandhi ji in Delhi this evening to discuss various state related issues. Spent an extremely satisfying one hour with her,” the chief minister said in a Twitter post.

Singh calls on Shah, seeks repeal of 3 farm laws

The Punjab CM also called on Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to repeal the three farm laws, citing social, economic and security implications of a prolonged farmers’ agitation. “While these protests have so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as the state moves towards elections in early 2022,” the chief minister said.

