Punjab Congress power tussle: CM Amarinder to hold talks with MLAs ahead of CLP meet

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has reportedly called a meeting of Congress legislators at 2pm ahead of a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held later in the day.

Several reports suggested Singh had expressed his concerns to Congress president Sonia Gandhi as several party leaders and MLAs close to newly appointed state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continued to question his leadership openly. Singh is also said to have told his close aides that he might step down if sidelined in party in the face of the repeated humiliation, but the chief minister's office has denied all such claims.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has reached the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office for the meeting. Several other Congress functionaries were on their way, while some have already reached the party office in Chandigarh. The meeting was convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as requested by a “large number of MLAs” in Punjab, said the party’s state in-charge Harish Rawat.

Besides Rawat, Congress leader Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary were also reaching Chandigarh for the meeting as rumblings within the state unit months ahead of the Assembly election refused to settle down.

Former state Congress president Sunil Jakhar put out a cryptic tweet over the issue. “Kudos to Sh @RahulGandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis.”

Earlier, Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh said several things would be discussed at the CLP meeting when asked about reports that the chief minister had been asked to step down.

However, Maken said everything was fine before leaving for Chandigarh. “I'm going to Punjab for the state CLP meeting. I don't know (who all will participate), but it is a meeting of the CLP. There is no turmoil, everything is fine,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.