UP government, Punjab Congress Twitter accounts hacked in latest breach

Days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office's Twitter account was hacked, the state government's official handle was targeted on Monday morning. A series of random posts could be seen on the feed. The account was restored later.

Shortly before, the Punjab Congress's Twitter handle had also put out multiple posts, tagging random users, after hackers took over. The account has over 184 thousand followers. A post that was pinned - with a GIF image - read: "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim Your Beanz (sic)." Same post was seen on the @UPGovt handle too with 2.7 million followers.

The Punjab Congress Twitter account was yet to be restored at the time this report was published.

In the last few days, the hacking of accounts meant to send across information among masses have sparked concerns.

On Saturday, the handle of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office posted random tweets after it was hacked. "An attempt was made to hack the official Twitter account @CMOfficeUP of the Chief Minister's Office on April 09 at 12:30 am by anti-social elements, who had posted some tweets which were recovered immediately. (sic)", a statement by the state government read.

The UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers.

The accounts of the IMD (India Meteorological Department) and the UGC (University Grants Commission) have also been hacked in the last two days.

“In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!” the post put on the IMD account read, similar to what the Punjab Congress account carried on Monday.

The UGC Twitter account breack came to notice when some unidentified hackers took posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons.

While the UGC account has over 2,96,000 followers, the IMD account has over 246,000 followers.

It has not yet been confirmed who hacked these accounts.

