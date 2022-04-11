Home / Education / News / UGC India's Twitter account restored
UGC India's Twitter account restored

 The official Twitter account of the UGC India has been restored after it was hacked earlier on April 10.
UGC India's Twitter account restored(HT file photo)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ANI | , Newdelhi

The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India has been restored after it was hacked earlier on Sunday.

Notably, this is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days including the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India.

The breach has come to notice when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India's Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo.

The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website. (ANI)

Monday, April 11, 2022
