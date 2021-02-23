Punjab: Curbs on gatherings from March 1; Covid testing to be ramped up

In view of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Punjab, chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered fresh restrictions in the state from March 1. The decision was taken after Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the state.

According to the new rules, the number of people allowed in indoor gatherings will be capped at 100, while for outdoor gatherings it will be kept at 200.

Strict enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and social distancing has to be followed, the chief minister said, adding that testing in the state will be ramped up to 30,000 a day. At least 15 contacts should be tested per positive case, he said, and ordered strict monitoring by Covid Patient Tracking Officers (CPTOs) and review by the health department.

Singh also authorised the district collectors to impose night curfews in hotspots in their areas and also said a decision on reducing occupancy in cinema halls will be taken after March 1.

"Private offices and restaurants shall be encouraged to display last tests done for all employees," he said.

Taking stock of vaccination status, the CM underlined the need to carry out an information, education, and communication campaign to promote 100 per cent coverage of healthcare and frontline workers. He also directed the health department to plan for and strategise the roll-out of vaccines for the elderly and those with comorbidities.

Earlier, in a presentation, health secretary Hussan Lal said that Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar had shown a spike in positivity in recent days, triggering concerns of a possible fresh Covid wave in the state.

According to KK Talwar, who is heading the state government’s expert group on Covid, a detailed analysis was being done on the recent spike in positivity rate, which suggested an increase in cases among young people. At the current rate, the positivity rate could go up to 4% in two weeks, translating into 800 cases per day, he said, stressing on the need for urgent preventive measures.