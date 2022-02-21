Punjab elections: Parties say confident of forming next govt with majority

Amid voting in Punjab, political leaders cutting across party lines on Sunday exuded confidence of forming the next government with a majority in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said voters will have to make their choices carefully to bring change as the state has lost one generation to terrorism and the other to drugs.

“We should vote after thinking twice, for this election is not for the next election, but for the next generation, which has been made to indulge in drugs. We lost one generation in terrorism while the other was lost in drugs, and you all know who has done this,” he said.

Sidhu also remarked that on one side is the ‘mafias’ of families of former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prakash Singh Badal who ‘licked Punjab like termites’ for their personal interests and on the other side are people who love the state and want to change the system.

The PLC is fighting the polls in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. The SAD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the same.

“The mafias have come together to save themselves but they will get such a response that the coming generations will remember,” Sidhu said.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, after casting his vote in his hometown Kharar, said the Congress will win the polls with a “thumping majority”.

Channi, who was sworn in as chief minister after Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post in September last year, said: “In 111 days, we have fulfilled most of the promises; imagine what we can do in five years.”

Alleging a partnership between the Akalis and BJP, Channi tweeted: “Akali and BJP partnership is out in the open, both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Let them team up, people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbipartners and will teach them a lesson with their votes. Baraat jinni marzi vaddi hove, Pind ton Ghat hi hundi hai”.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said SAD-BSP alliance will make a clean sweep in the state by winning over 80 seats in the polls. “We will get 80 plus seats,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann exuded confidence in the party’s win in the polls.

“Today people of Punjab are sealing their fate for the next 40-50 years. Earlier they used to do this for others, today they are doing this for themselves,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mann, who is contesting the 2022 polls from Dhuri constituency, added: “Public is supreme in a democracy. Not only in Dhuri but the mood of the public is the same across Punjab. People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change. We will win and form the government in the state with a huge majority.”

The election result will be announced on March 10.