Punjab Government prioritises the well being of senior citizens

To commemorate International Senior Citizens Day on October 1, the Government of Bhagwant Mann has initiated a programme for the welfare of elderly themed as Saade Buzurg Saada Maan. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, during the programme on Sunday.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

This program addresses the unique needs of the elderly, aiming to improve their quality of life and ensure they receive proper care and respect.

A key feature of the initiative is the establishment of health camps at the district level, providing accessible medical care for age-related health issues. Among the services available, the health camps provide thorough geriatric assessments, which are crucial for identifying and managing the various health conditions that can affect seniors.

Additionally, specialised evaluations for ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) issues are conducted, recognising that these areas often require focused attention. The initiative includes free eyeglasses and eye surgeries for older adults, ensuring they can access essential vision correction and treatment.

Senior Citizen Cards Issued

Senior Citizen Cards have been distributed by the Punjab Government to provide facilities to the elderly. In addition, health camps were also conducted across various districts in Punjab, including Faridkot, Moga, Ludhiana, Muktsar Sahib, Firozpur, Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Batala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Punjab Government has also initiated a pension programme for the elderly residents of the state, benefiting 22 lakh senior citizens who are currently receiving Old Age Pension . The primary aim of this initiative is to ensure financial stability for senior citizens in society who lack a reliable source of income. As part of a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, ₹1,500 per month is directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Toll-free helpline No. ‘14567’: A Boon for the Elderly

The toll-free helpline number ‘14567’ established by the Social Security, Women, and Child Development Department is effectively handling the concerns of senior citizens.

The Punjab Government is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of the elderly population in the state, fostering a supportive and healthy atmosphere. This helpline serves as a vital resource for addressing the grievances of the elderly in Punjab.

Overall, ‘Saade Buzurg Saadda Maan’ demonstrates the Punjab Government’s holistic commitment towards its senior citizens.

(This article was produced in partnership with the Punjab Government)