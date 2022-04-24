Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab govt orders probe against 720 private schools over fee hike

The move comes after complaints from parents who claimed these schools disregarded the government directions.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Published on Apr 24, 2022 10:12 PM IST
PTI |

The AAP-led dispensation in Punjab on Sunday ordered an inquiry against 720 private schools for allegedly raising fee despite government’s directions.

The move comes after complaints from parents who claimed these schools disregarded the government directions.

The order for inquiry against schools was shared by Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on his Twitter handle.

“Inquiry has been ordered against 720 private schools against whom parents lodged complaints. Strict action will be taken if found guilty,” said Hayer in his tweet.

Last month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed all private schools in the state against increasing fee or compelling children to buy books, uniforms or stationery items from select shops.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that the Mann-led government was committed to ensure quality and affordable basic education in the state.

He further said that the education minister had ordered an inquiry after parents claimed that these private schools were not following the government's directions regarding fee and purchase of books and uniforms.

Kang said if any school is found guilty during inquiry, strict action will be taken against it.

punjab school fee bhagwant mann
