No agreement to enhance grant by 6% annually: Punjab to Panjab University
Denting Panjab University’s hopes of the usual 6% enhancement in the annual grant from the Punjab government, the state has conveyed that it has never agreed to such an arrangement.
The university annually receives maintenance grants from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Punjab government, usually in the 80:20 ratio.
In March 2018, the state had informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will be enhancing the grant to PU by 6% in the 2018-19 financial year. Thereon, it had been increasing the grant by the same proportion, except in 2021-22, when the enhancement was 4.81%.
As last year, the university had got an enhanced grant of ₹33.7 crore from Punjab, this year, the varsity was again expecting that it will receive an increased ₹36 crore, apart from ₹278 crore from the UGC, as listed in the 2022-23 budget approved by the university’s board of finance in March.
However, after perusal of the budget, the Punjab finance department in its communication to PU said, “It is conveyed that there has never been a decision to agree to enhancement in the Panjab University’s grant at 6% per annum. As such the department of finance regrets its inability to agree to it.”
The department’s response will translate into a loss of around ₹2 crore for the varsity that is already awaiting ₹7 crore withheld by the Punjab government from last year’s grant.
The amount was not released over non-implementation of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff, whose process is currently underway at the varsity.
The varsity in its response has said the Punjab government had been enhancing the grant by 6% annually, and requested the finance department that the amount of the grant for 2021-22 be sanctioned as ₹34.08 crore and for 2022-23 as ₹36.13 crore.
According to a senior university official, the pending grant was already causing difficulties in allowing enhanced dearness allowance (DA) for PU employees. The university on April 12 had enhanced the DA from 196% to 203%.
Meanwhile, the Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) has also written to the vice-chancellor, requesting to release the April salary with 203% DA.
Bag containing detonator, burnt wire found near Chandigarh’s Model Jail
A bag containing a detonator and a burnt wire was found outside the boundary wall of the high-security Model Jail in Sector 51 on Saturday evening, police said. As information was received, police cordoned off the area around 8 pm, following which the bomb disposal squad and an army team reached the scene.
Fourth wave may arrive if Covid cases continue to rise, cautions PGIMER Chandigarh
Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Saturday said the next 15 days were crucial, as if the daily case count continues to show an upward trend, a fourth wave will not be far behind. The medical experts also estimated that Chandigarh tricity's daily infection count will witness a temporary rise for a month, as no Covid-related restrictions were in place.
Bribe demand: Haryana VB to give ‘trap money’ to complainants
The Manohar Lal Khattar government is set to introduce a new sting in its anti-corruption drive under which the vigilance bureau will give 'trap money' to people willing to lodge complaints against the bribe-seeking Haryana government servants.
Sister Shivani delivers talk at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh
The Brahmakumaris, a spiritual and meditative university based in Sector 33, Chandigarh, had organized the event where Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest. PUTA seeks adoption of central service rules The Panjab University Teachers' Association has written to the vice-chancellor, requesting that adoption of the central service rules for varsity teachers be made part of the agenda in the forthcoming senate meeting.
Medical practitioner booked for raping, impregnating woman in Ludhiana
A medical practitioner was booked on Saturday for raping and impregnating a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman has also alleged that he also attempted to terminate the pregnancy forcibly by administering her with a medicine. The accused has been identified as Arun Behal of Ajit Nagar, who runs a small clinic in his locality. The victim, who is 35-years-old, said that she got divorced in 2018, following which she befriended Behal.
