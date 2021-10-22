Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab govt to probe Amarinder Singh's friend Aroosa Alam's link with ISI: Minister
india news

Punjab govt to probe Amarinder Singh's friend Aroosa Alam's link with ISI: Minister

Captain kept raising the drones issue coming from Pakistan for the last 4-5 years, the deputy chief minister said adding that his friend Aroosa Alam's link with the ISI will be probed. 
The Punjab government will look into Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam's link with ISI, deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa said. Aroosa Alam is a friend of Amarinder Singh. 
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Friday said the government will probe into former chief minister Amarinder Singh's links with the ISI through Aroosa Alam, who is a defence journalist of Pakistan. "Captain Amarinder Singh is now saying that there is a threat from ISI. We will look into the woman's connection with it. Captain kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4-5 years," the deputy chief minister said, as quoted by ANI. "So Captain first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. We will ask DGP to look into this matter," the minister said referring to Aroosa Alam's link with ISI.

Amarinder Singh has been raising the security issue and said Navjot Sidhu is a threat to the country's security because of his close relationship with the ISI and Pakistan. When the Captain was in New Delhi to visit Union home minister Amit Shah, Captain also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Amarinder Singh: Floating new party, open to alliance with BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Following his acrimonious exit from the post of the chief minister, Amarinder Singh burnt the bridge with the Congress as he recently announced his decision to float a new party ahead of the election. The party will be launched soon, the former Punjab chief minister said, adding that his new party will be open to ally with the BJP if the farmers' issues are addressed.

RELATED STORIES

Who is Aroosa Alam?

The daughter of yesteryear Pakistan politician Aqleem Akhtar, Aroosa Alam at present is a journalist. According to reports, Aroosa Alam met Amarinder Singh in 2004 when Amarinder went to Pakistan.

This is not the first time that her name has been dragged into Punjab politics. In fact, in August this year, Sidhu's then advisor Malvinder Singh Mali reportedly posted Amarinder Singh's photo with Aroosa Alam and questioned Amarinder Singh. "I used to think that this is your personal matter but now that you have linked Navjot Sidhu's advisors with Congress politics and national security, I am compelled to post this," Mali reportedly posted.

In 2007, Aroosa Alam for the first time was romantically linked with Captain Amarinder Singh. At that time, at an event in Chandigarh Press Club, Aroosa Alam had termed their relationship as platonic. "I am his friend and not in love with him," she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amarinder singh punjab
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dancer Sudhaa Chandran asked to remove prosthetic limb at airport

Drugs probe: Ananya Panday arrives for questioning for second day

PDP issues legal notice to ex-J&K governor for defamatory remarks against Mufti

2019 Jamia rioting case: JNU student Sharjeel Imam denied bail
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP