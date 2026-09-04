Chandigarh, The governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Friday greeted people on Janmashtami.

Punjab, Haryana governors, CMs extend Janmashtami greetings

Scores of people in both the states as well as Chandigarh thronged temples on the occasion, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue.

Deep Dive What is the significance of Janmashtami in Hindu culture? Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is viewed as the eighth avatar of Vishnu, and emphasizes his teachings of virtue, duty, and righteousness among devotees. How can I celebrate Janmashtami with my family? You can celebrate Janmashtami by visiting temples, preparing special dishes like dhaniya panjiri, participating in traditional activities such as breaking dahi handi, and spending time with family in devotion and unity. Why do people chant 'Jay Shree Krishna' during Janmashtami? The chant 'Jay Shree Krishna' is a form of devotion and reverence, expressing respect for Lord Krishna, and it enhances the spiritual atmosphere during the celebrations of his birth.

"Lord Krishna propagated the concept of 'nishkam karma' while enlightening the people about the attainment of the ultimate truth through the path of 'dharma'," Kataria said.

"May this festival inspire us to follow the path of virtue. Let us celebrate with devotion and unity, embracing the values of righteousness in thought, words, and deeds," he added.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, enshrined in the holy Bhagavad Gita, continue to guide humanity towards duty, righteousness, courage and selfless action.

"May Lord Krishna bless everyone with peace, prosperity and strength and inspire us to walk the path of truth and dharma," Ghosh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a post on X in Punjabi, said, "Heartiest congratulations on Janmashtami to all the countrymen. May the grace of Lord Shri Krishna Ji remain upon you all. May every home be filled with happiness and prosperity." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a post on X in Punjabi, said, "Heartiest congratulations on Janmashtami to all the countrymen. May the grace of Lord Shri Krishna Ji remain upon you all. May every home be filled with happiness and prosperity." {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a post on X in Hindi, prayed that the festival bring love, devotion and positive energy into people's lives.

"I pray to Lord Krishna to illuminate the lives of every family in Haryana with happiness, prosperity, health, and peace.

"May this sacred festival infuse our lives with love, devotion, harmony, and new positive energy, and inspire us to walk the path of righteousness and truth," he said.

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