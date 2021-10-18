Punjab intercaste couple killed, woman’s family booked: Police

letters@hindustantimes.com

BATHINDA: A newly-wed intercaste couple was allegedly abducted and murdered by woman’s relatives at Sappanwali village in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Sunday, police said.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Rohtash Singh and 23-year-old Suman Devi.

Rohtash’s elder brother Vikram Singh said the couple solemnised a court marriage on October 1 in Chandigarh and were living at different places apprehending threat to their lives. “Suman’s family members were against the marriage and they had been threatening the couple as well as us,” Vikram Singh said

The two were allegedly abducted by a group of 15-16 persons around noon from Moga district’s Raunta village, 160 kms from Sappanwali, where they had taken shelter at Rohtash’s brother-in-law Sukhdev Singh, police said

Nihal Singhawala police station (Moga) in-charge Nirmaljit Singh said Sukhdev filed a complaint of abduction of the couple.

“Few hours later, we learnt that the couple was killed and their bodies were found on the street at Sappanwali. A murder case was registered against Suman’s uncles Atma Ram, Mahinder Ram and others. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” Singh said.

The police officer said bodies were taken to the Abohar civil hospital for autopsy.

A case was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 364 (abduction), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for assault) and other sections.