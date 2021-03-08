Home / India News / Punjab logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, tally nearing 190,000
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:38 PM IST
File photo

Punjab added 1,239 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 14 related fatalities, which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 189,620 and 5,941 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin on Monday.

Nearly 176,000 people have recovered till now with 692 patients cured in the last 24 hours and active cases in the state have climbed to 8,020, the bulletin showed.

