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Punjab man installed CCTV to spy on Indian Army, sent footage to Pakistan

The police officials quoted in a PTI report said that the accused was allegedly transmitting the live feed to Pakistan-based handlers.

Published on: May 22, 2026 12:08 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A resident of Punjab's Pathankot has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan-based handlers, allegedly sending them a live feed of the troop movements in the area.

Punjab police said on Thursday that according to the preliminary investigation, the man, identified as Baljit Singh, is a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village in Pathankot(HT File Photo)

Punjab police said on Thursday that according to the preliminary investigation, the man, identified as Baljit Singh, is a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village in Pathankot. He had installed a CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on the National Highway-44 to allegedly keep an eye on the movement of the army and paramilitary forces.

The police officials quoted in a PTI report said that the accused was allegedly transmitting the live feed to Pakistan-based handlers.

The confession

During questioning after the arrest, the accused confessed that he had installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop on the NH-44 Pathankot-Jammu Highway in January this year.

The police have said that Singh was also getting directions from an unknown person in Dubai. He was given 40,000, police claimed.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said these modules were strategically installing SIM-based, solar-powered CCTV cameras at various locations to monitor sensitive sites, including establishments linked to defence forces, to transmit live footage to Pakistan-based handlers through mobile applications.

"These Chinese cameras are ideal for off-grid surveillance as they operate via 4G connectivity and solar power, bypassing the need for traditional wiring," he pointed out.

 
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