Punjab MLAs to get pension for only one term: CM Bhagwant Mann's major announcement

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that all the MLAs and ex-MLAs in the state will get pension for only one term, irrespective of them winning several times. He also said that there will be a deduction in the allowances that are given to the families of the MLAs.

“Punjab MLAs, ex MLAs will get pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win. There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families,” he said during a video address.

Mann, who took oath as the chief minister of Punjab last week, has announced several reforms in the state. Days after he announced plans to fill 25,000 posts in government departments, Mann on Tuesday asserted that his government will regularize the service of 35,000 contractual employees. He also assured 10,000 jobs in the Punjab Police Department, and the rest of the jobs in other departments, including boards, corporations.

On Thursday, the Punjab chief minister called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a special financial package worth ₹1 lakh crore from the Centre for the revival of the state's economy. He also urged PM Modi to ensure the holistic development and welfare of the people of Punjab.

Hours after the meeting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the party’s five new Rajya Sabha MPs including former Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Mittal and businessmen Sanjeev Arora at his residence. All the five AAP nominees were elected unopposed from Punjab on Thursday.

AAP won a whopping 92 seats out of the total 177 constituencies the recently held Punjab assembly elections, defeating the Congress. Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, defeated Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of more than 58,000 votes.