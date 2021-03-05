Punjab passes resolution in state assembly, demands Centre should withdraw farm laws unconditionally

The Punjab government on Friday passed a resolution during the budget session of the state assembly, demanding withdrawal of three farms laws unconditionally by the Centre. The resolution, which was moved by chief minister Amarinder Singh, called the three laws "unacceptable for the farmers as well as the Punjab government".

The chief minister said that the three laws are detrimental to the farmers. He also appealed to the Centre to withdraw all cases and notices against the farmers who have been sitting on protest demanding repeal of the laws. Singh said that this is needed to build a "congenial environment for an amicable solution".

"The farmers have never done anything anti-national, they are not anti-national, and they will never do anything against the unity and integrity of this country. They are patriotic and nationalistic," said Singh.

The resolution was passed by voice vote.

Earlier, the members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) created uproar in the assembly when the chief minister was replying to the Governor's address. Singh then lashed out at SAD, saying both Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Badal brazenly cheated the people of Punjab with their double-speak on the farm laws.

There were several appeals from the speaker K P Singh to the SAD members to let the proceedings continue, but the members refused to listen to him. The speaker adjourned the House twice, but the uproar continued when it reconvened.

When the Akalis continued to shout slogans in the well of the House, the Speaker first named all the members of SAD and suspended them for the remaining part of the session.

He even asked the watch and ward staff of the assembly to remove them from the House. Marshals then evicted the suspended MLAs from the House.

The budget session of Punjab assembly will continue till March 10.

In October last year, Punjab became the first country to pass a resolution formally rejecting Centre's contentious farm laws. It also passed an amendment removing Punjab from the ambit of these laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting near Delhi against the Centre's farm laws since November 26 last year. As their stir completes 100 days on Saturday, the protesters gave planned a blockade of a key expressway near the national capital. The Centre, meanwhile, has termed these laws historic and said they will help small farmers.