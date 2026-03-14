Punjab Police busts ISI terror module in Amritsar; two arrested

Amritsar Rural Police has busted an ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module, apprehending two accused and recovering rifles, pistols, and cartridges, according to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab. Amritsar rural police busts ISI terror module, two arrested (Representative image/ANI )

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media, The module was also involved in radicalization and spreading Anti-India and Anti-Police narratives.

In an X post, DGP Punjab Police said, “An FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, #Amritsar Rural. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance approach against terrorism, illegal arms trafficking and organized crime.”

One AK-47 rifle with 2 magazines and 36 live cartridges, along with 3 sophisticated Glock 9mm pistols were recovered from the module.

Earlier on February 22, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, SAS Nagar, has successfully apprehended two key perpetrators involved in the IED (RDX) blast at Nalagarh Police Station (Himachal Pradesh) on January 1, 2026, police said.

According to the release, the arrested accused have been identified as Mahavir @ Kaka and Manpreet @ Mani, both residents of SBS Nagar, Punjab. During the operation, one 9mm Glock pistol, along with live cartridges, was recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were operating under the directions of foreign-based masterminds Gopi Nawashehria and Jassi Kulam, both associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as stated in the release.

Further, it was established that the accused, along with their accomplices, had procured consignments containing IEDs (RDX) and hand grenades on the instructions of their foreign handlers. From these consignments, one IED (RDX) was utilised in executing the blast at Nalagarh Police Station.