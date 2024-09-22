Punjab police say Amritpal Singh poses ‘serious threat’ to CM Bhagwant Mann's life: Report

The Punjab police on Saturday claimed that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates pose a serious threat to the life of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in addition to being a threat to law and order in the state. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has written an email to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to attend the Parliament session from July 22, sources said on Tuesday. (HT file photo)(HT_PRINT)

The police have made these claims in an affidavit submitted before the Punjab and Haryana high court, where they have cited few video clips recorded outside the Ajnala police station, reported The Times of India.

In these purported clips, the Khadoor Sahib MP can be heard saying that the chief minister is functioning in a manner that would ensure he meets the same fate as former chief minister Beant Singh.

Beant Singh was assassinated in a suicide bomb attack inside the state secretariat in August 1995.

“We warned CM Mann to not walk on the path of CM Beant Singh… CM Mann is still proceeding on the path earlier tread by him. Dilawar acted as a human bomb and blew up CM Beant Singh… CM Mann has ensured that several such Dilawar's have taken birth out of this present crowd today,” Amritpal is heard saying in those videos.

Police said such statements have the potential to mislead the youth into believing that assassinating a democratically elected chief minister was a "heroic deed".

Police also said they have reasonable apprehensions that Amritpal Singh and his associates are likely to commit serious illegalities against anyone who dissent against their radical thoughts.

"If he was to take law in his own hands and go about harming everyone who may not agree with his ideology, as he has done in recent past a serious and adverse situation of law and order, maintenance of public order and security of the state was most likely to arise in the area/state," the police said in a detailed affidavit.

These affidavits are a part of the police's reply to petitions filed by the preachers' associates, Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi and Gurmeet Singh Gill, who challenged their fresh detention orders passed by the Punjab government under National Security Act (NSA) in March 2024.