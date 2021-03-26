Punjab reports highest-ever single-day spike of over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases

Punjab recorded 3,176 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the highest-ever daily rise and 59 related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the state government on Friday. The number of active cases in the state has risen to 22,652, which was around 19,000 during the start of the week, the bulletin also showed.

Punjab on Thursday had breached this year’s record as the state reported 2,700 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The northern state has the major share in the active caseload of the country, which surpassed the 400,000-mark on Friday when it reported merely 60,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The new cases have taken the coronavirus disease tally of the state to more than 226,000, with 1,816 patients discharged taking the recoveries to over 196,000 and the death toll of the state stands at 6,576.

Punjab also has five districts among the 15 in the country with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar are coronavirus hotspots of the state and the country. Jalandhar reported the maximum number of new cases in the last 24 hours-494, closely followed by 409 cases in SAS Nagar and 395 new cases in Ludhiana.

The number of containment zones in the state has increased from six to eight in a single day while the number of micro containment zones has decreased from 73 on Thursday to 71 on Friday, as per the health bulletin. Over 39,000 tests to detect the disease were conducted in the state on Friday, which is lesser than those done a day before. According to the bulletin, seven new patients were admitted to the intensive care units (ICU) of various hospitals and four new patients were put on ventilator support on Friday.