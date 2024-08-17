Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 17, 2024, is 31.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 32.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.73 °C and 35.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 32.44 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 76.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|36.4 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 20, 2024
|36.82 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|37.76 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 22, 2024
|38.39 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|38.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 24, 2024
|40.63 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
