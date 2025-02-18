Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.75 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 18, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 18, 2025, is 28.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.75 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Punjab weather update on February 18, 2025
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.72 °C and 29.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 19, 202528.69Sky is clear
February 20, 202527.89Light rain
February 21, 202523.75Light rain
February 22, 202522.53Broken clouds
February 23, 202525.85Sky is clear
February 24, 202527.56Sky is clear
February 25, 202528.28Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.65 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.16 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.24 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru28.55 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.32 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.15 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi26.83 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

India News, Weather Today, Latest News
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
