Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.75 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 18, 2025, is 28.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.75 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:19 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Punjab weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.72 °C and 29.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 19, 2025 28.69 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 27.89 Light rain February 21, 2025 23.75 Light rain February 22, 2025 22.53 Broken clouds February 23, 2025 25.85 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 27.56 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 28.28 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.16 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.24 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.15 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 26.83 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.