Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.18 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on October 14, 2024, is 32.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.18 °C and 37.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.88 °C and 38.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.18 °C and 37.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 15, 2024
|35.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|36.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 17, 2024
|35.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 18, 2024
|34.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|35.59 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|36.08 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|35.74 °C
|Sky is clear
