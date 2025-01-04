Punjab women protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's home over poll promises, detained

The Delhi Police on Saturday detained a group of women who were protesting outside the residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal against the unfulfilled promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. The protestors were sitting outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)

"We have come from Amritsar to put forward our matters. Do not cheat the women of Delhi as you did with the women of Punjab, " a woman told reporters while being detained. “Do not make a promise of ₹2100 to the women of Delhi.”

The protestors accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of backtracking on their commitment to provide financial aid to women in Punjab.

They specifically referenced a promise made by Arvind Kejriwal and Mann during the election campaign to provide ₹1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab.

One of the protesting women told ANI, "We have come from Punjab's Gurdaspur. People there are poor, they (Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann) promised to give ₹1000 to every woman. They formed the govt by lying..."

Mahila Samman Yojana under scanner

The protest comes amid ongoing controversy over Kejriwal's announcement on December 22 regarding the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.’

Under this scheme, the Delhi government aims to provide ₹2,100 per month to women in the capital.

However, soon after the announcement, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government clarified that no official notification for the scheme had been issued.

Further escalating the political fiasco, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena initiated an official probe into the allegations that non-government individuals were collecting personal information of Delhi residents under the pretext of registration for the proposed ‘Mahila Samman Yojana.’

Delhi assembly election

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.