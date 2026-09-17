Putin, Trump extend birthday wishes to PM Modi: 'Rightly enjoying deep respect'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday. The messages from the two leaders were posted by the Russian and US embassies in India. Follow LIVE Updates

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the APEC Summit in Danang. (REUTERS/File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Putin hailed the Indian prime minister, saying, “You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.”

Wishing PM Modi, the US Embassy India posted on X, “On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The wishes from leaders of both the countries came amid heightened tensions following the US Congress' approval of the sanctions bill which would give Trump new powers to punish countries buying petroleum products from Russia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wishes from leaders of both the countries came amid heightened tensions following the US Congress' approval of the sanctions bill which would give Trump new powers to punish countries buying petroleum products from Russia. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, by a 262-159 vote. It will now be sent to President Trump for his signature.

The new legislation would empower Trump to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on five major buyers of Russian oil, including China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Putin hails India-Russia ties

Russian President Putin, who was in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit earlier this month, also thanked PM Modi for the hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation. “The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Putin further assured of his commitment to “continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations”.

PM Modi turns 76

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hirabai and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: 'One more piece of evidence’: PM Modi hails BRICS New Delhi Declaration, global credibility

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies)

Deep Dive What special events are planned to celebrate PM Modi's 76th birthday in Varanasi? The celebrations in Varanasi will include a public meeting, the launch of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' and a bike rally flag-off from Rudraksh International Convention Centre to Vadnagar, Modi's birthplace. Why is the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' being launched during PM Modi's birthday celebrations? The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' commemorates Modi's 25 years in public service, aiming to highlight the changes brought about during his tenure through various service and welfare programs. How will participants engage in the bike yatra from Varanasi to Vadnagar? Participants in the bike yatra will collect Ganga water from Lalita Ghat, perform Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and travel along designated routes named after sacred rivers, covering multiple states and districts.