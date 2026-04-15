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Putin will ‘definitely’ attend BRICS summit in India, says Kremlin: Report

The exact dates and schedule for the 18th BRICS summit scheduled in India are not yet known.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 10:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Russian President Vladimir Putin will “definitely” attend the BRICS summit in India slated for later this year, Russia's local news agency TASS reported citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Putin had visited India in December 2025. (File Photo / Sonu Mehta / HT Archive)

The exact dates and schedule for the 18th BRICS summit scheduled in India are not yet known.

The theme for India’s BRICS chairship this year is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, which reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach as articulated by PM Modo at the 2025 Rio Summit. Before this, India hosted the 13th BRICS Summit on 9 September, 2021, under the theme “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus.”

Putin's second visit within a year

Putin's upcoming visit to India for the BRICS summit, as confirmed by the Kremlin spokesperson, would be his second within a year. Earlier, the Russian President visited India during the first week of December 2025 for the 23rd India - Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of PM Modi.

 
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