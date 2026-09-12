Putin's 'Doomsday Plane' in Delhi: Why this luxurious, Soviet era aircraft is named so?

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on September 11, for the 18th BRICS Summit aboard one of the most heavily guarded aircraft in the world— the specially modified Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, popularly known as the “Flying Kremlin” or, in some reports, Putin’s “Doomsday Plane”.

Vladimir Putin’s “Flying Kremlin”, also referred to as the "Doomsday Plane” is a modified version of the Ilyushin Il-96-300. (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Putin is in India for a three-day visit during which, he is holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending the BRICS summit.

Why is it called a ‘Doomsday Plane’?

Vladimir Putin’s “Flying Kremlin”, also referred to as the "Doomsday Plane” is a modified version of the Ilyushin Il-96-300, a long-range, four-engine Russian airliner developed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau in the 1980s. With its roots in the Soviet era, the aircraft remains one of the most distinctive presidential jets in the world.

Deep Dive What are the specific features that make Putin's 'Doomsday Plane' unique? Putin's 'Doomsday Plane', the Il-96-300PU, features advanced communications systems for secure communication, electronic countermeasures, and defensive systems, allowing the Russian leadership to maintain contact in compromised situations. Why does Putin use two identical Il-96-300PU aircraft during his travels? Using two identical aircraft makes it challenging for observers to determine which one carries Putin, enhancing his security during travel and creating confusion about his exact location. What amenities are provided in Putin's Il-96-300PU aircraft? The Il-96-300PU is fitted with a luxurious presidential suite, conference room, private office, dining areas, and even a fitness space, designed to provide a mansion-like comfort while in the air.

The Il-96-300PU is not Russia’s dedicated “Doomsday Plane”. According to a report by OneIndia, that designation is generally associated with the Ilyushin Il-80, which was specifically developed as an airborne command post designed to maintain strategic command and control during a nuclear conflict or other major national emergency. The Il-96-300PU used by Putin is primarily a presidential command and transport aircraft.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Its importance lies in allowing the Russian president to continue communicating securely while airborne, even during situations in which conventional communications could be compromised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its importance lies in allowing the Russian president to continue communicating securely while airborne, even during situations in which conventional communications could be compromised. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Xi Jinping's car arrives in Delhi under black covers. What we know about the 'secret' Hongqi N701

Two identical planes for Putin’s security

One of the most striking aspects of Putin’s aircraft arrangements is the use of two identical Il-96-300PU aircraft. According to a report by NDTV, both aircrafts were used during his journey to India, with the planes flying simultaneously.

The tactic is intended to make it difficult for outsiders to determine which aircraft is carrying Putin. Both jets have a similar appearance, making the president’s exact location harder to identify.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Ilyushin Il-96-300PU. "PU" stands for Punkt Upravleniya (command post)

What makes the aircraft different?

The Il-96-300PU combines the characteristics of a long-range presidential aircraft with those of a secure command centre. Its communications equipment is considered among its most important features, allowing the Russian leadership to maintain contact while travelling.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reports have also highlighted electronic countermeasures and other defensive systems aboard the aircraft, including radar-jamming technology and infrared countermeasures. However, details of its exact capabilities remain classified, and some claims about the aircraft’s defensive capabilities have not been independently verified.

Also Read | Putin takes a dig at 'so-called' G7, stresses BRICS nations' 40% share of world GDP

What amenities are available in the aircraft?

The Il-96-300PU is equipped with a private presidential suite featuring a bedroom, a spacious conference room with boardroom-style seating, a private office and a guest lounge. It also has dedicated dining and kitchen areas, along with a medical compartment. Some media reports have also claimed that the aircraft includes a fitness area to accommodate the president’s exercise routine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cabin is finished with gold-plated accents, rich woodwork featuring rare Karelian birch, neoclassical furnishings, premium leather upholstery and ornate tapestries, giving the aircraft an opulent, mansion-like ambience rather than the feel of a conventional jet.

Putin’s aircraft in Delhi

Putin’s arrival has drawn attention during the BRICS Summit, where leaders of major emerging economies are meeting in New Delhi. His aircraft landed at Palam Air Force Station amid extensive security arrangements surrounding the Russian president’s visit.

Also Read | Russia ready to contribute to global energy, food security, Putin pledges at BRICS

The aircraft’s presence in India has therefore become a talking point in its own right — not simply because of its luxury or appearance, but because it represents the extraordinary level of security and communications infrastructure surrounding one of the world’s most closely protected leaders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}