Quad foreign ministers to meet in Delhi on March 3

The foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad are set to hold a meeting in New Delhi on March 3 following Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s decision to travel to India, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s preoccupation with the parliamentary session earlier cast doubt on his visit to India. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hayashi’s involvement in an ongoing session of the Japanese Parliament had prevented his participation in the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi during March 1-2. Japan has sent minister of state for foreign affairs Kenji Yamada to represent the country at the G20 meet.

Senior Japanese opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday that Hayashi will not be asked to answer questions during the ongoing parliamentary session on March 3, thus paving the way for him to travel to India for the Quad meeting. Hayashi is expected to travel to New Delhi early on Friday to attend the breakfast meeting with his Quad counterparts from India, Australia, and the US.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and US secretary of state Antony Blinken are in New Delhi for the G20 meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Quad meeting will be an opportunity for the four foreign ministers to review the grouping’s initiatives across the Indo-Pacific in key areas such as maritime security, health, infrastructure projects, and connectivity. They are also expected to discuss China’s aggressive actions across the region, including the situation in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

The meeting will also help prepare for the Quad Leaders’ Summit to be hosted by Australia later this year.

Besides their meeting early on Friday, the four Quad foreign ministers will on the same day participate in a panel at the Raisina Dialogue, the external affairs ministry’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, the people said.

Hayashi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Jaishankar on Friday afternoon to review bilateral relations, including growing security ties, trade and investment, and cooperation at multilateral forums, the people said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Hayashi’s preoccupation with the parliamentary session cast doubt on his planned visit to India. This raised questions about whether the Quad foreign ministers meeting could be held. The Indian side had explored several options, including Yamada representing Japan at the meeting or having Hayashi join virtually via videoconference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON